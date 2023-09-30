WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT promised a special show with NXT No Mercy. Every NXT title was on the line, and top names across the brand would be in action.



Tiffany Stratton wanted to prove herself against Becky Lynch, who took her NXT Women's Championship just a few weeks back. Who would win this brutal Extreme Rules battle?



Carmelo Hayes walked into a rematch with Ilja Dragunov as an underdog. Even he seemed uncertain if he could defeat The Mad Dragon. Who would emerge as NXT champion?



Butch returned to NXT and won the Global Heritage Invitational to challenge Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup. Would The Bruiserweight emerge as the new Heritage Cup champion?



"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has shown no respect to NXT as North American champion, and his next challenger, Trick Williams, looked to shut him up. Could Trick follow Melo's example and win NXT gold?



Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo wanted to prove themselves as NXT tag team champions. Did they bite off more than they could chew by challenging The Creeds Brothers, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo and Out The Mud?



Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin ended the go-home show NXT with a brawl that could not be stopped. Could they stay contained in an NXT ring at No Mercy?

