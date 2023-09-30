Report: Hornets' Kai Jones Will Be Away from Team Indefinitely for Personal Reasons

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Kai Jones won't be with the Charlotte Hornets when training camp opens next week.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jones is stepping away from the Hornets indefinitely for personal reasons and the team remains in constant contact with the 22-year-old.

Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer reported earlier this week that Jones' status with the team was "a bit murky" amid a recent string of "very curious" posts on social media:

"In a Twitter post, Jones said he's better than Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James and refused to back down from the comment. There's also an Instagram video where Jones is sweating profusely and it is hard to make out what he's saying. The video went viral and has been viewed more than 16 million times."

In some of his posts on Instagram, Jones dissed Hornets teammates Nick Richards and Mark Williams.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford told reporters on Wednesday they were aware of the posts and would handle the situation internally.

Jones was selected by the New York Knicks with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 draft. They traded his rights to the Hornets in exchange for a future first-round draft pick. He was used sparingly as a rookie, appearing in just 21 games off the bench.

Last season was an improvement for Jones on the court. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 46 appearances.