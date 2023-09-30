Ryder Cup 2023: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions for Sunday

David Cannon/Getty Images

After Europe dominated the first three sessions of the 2023 Ryder Cup between Friday and Saturday, Team USA showed signs of life Saturday afternoon to set the stage for what could be a wild finish on Sunday.

The Americans won three of the four afternoon four-ball matches on Saturday, making the score 10.5-5.5 in favor of Europe. Even with the U.S. comeback, Europe needs only four points out of the 12 Sunday singles matches to win the Ryder Cup for the fifth time in the past seven events.

Twenty-four of the best golfers in the world will be in action Sunday, playing for their country or continent on what is unquestionably one of the biggest and most pressure-packed stages in the sport.

The following is a rundown of when and how to watch Sunday's Ryder Cup action, tee times for every matchup and predictions for how they will ultimately play out.

Where: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 from 5:30 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Ryder Cup 2023 Sunday Singles Matchups and Start Times

Jon Rahm (EUR) vs. Scottie Scheffler (USA) - 5:35 a.m. ET

Viktor Hovland (EUR) vs. Collin Morikawa (USA) - 5:47 a.m. ET

Justin Rose (EUR) vs. Patrick Cantlay (USA) - 5:59 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy (EUR) vs. Sam Burns (USA) - 6:11 a.m. ET

Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR) vs. Max Homa (USA) - 6:23 a.m. ET

Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) vs. Brian Harman (USA) - 6:35 a.m. ET

Ludvig Åberg (EUR) vs. Brooks Koepka (USA) - 6:47 a.m. ET

Sepp Straka (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas (USA) - 6:59 a.m. ET

Nicolai Højgaard (EUR) vs. Xander Schauffele (USA) - 7:11 a.m. ET

Shane Lowry (EUR) vs. Jordan Spieth (USA) - 7:23 a.m. ET

Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) vs. Rickie Fowler (USA) - 7:35 a.m. ET

Robert MacIntyre (EUR) vs. Wyndham Clark (USA) - 7:47 a.m. ET

Ryder Cup 2023 Sunday Singles Predictions

Rahm (EUR) def. Scheffler (USA)

Hovland (EUR) def. Morikawa (USA)

Cantlay (USA) def. Rose (EUR)

McIlroy (EUR) def. Burns (USA)

Homa (USA) def. Fitzpatrick (EUR)

Hatton (EUR) and Harman (USA) halve

Koepka (USA) def. Åberg (EUR)

Straka (EUR) and Thomas (USA) halve

Højgaard (EUR) def. Schauffele (USA)

Spieth (USA) def. Lowry (EUR)

Fleetwood (EUR) def. Fowler (USA)

Clark (USA) def. MacIntyre (EUR)

Final Score Prediction: Europe def. USA, 16.5-11.5

Team USA has a massive deficit to overcome, and while there is little doubt that the Americans have the talent needed to pull it off, they are going up against an equally talented European squad that has fed off the energy of the Italian crowd thus far.

Entering Sunday, only one European player has a losing record at this year's Ryder Cup, while six Americans have losing records, and Wyndham Clark is the only American with a winning record at 1-0-1.

Singles are a completely different animal from foursomes and four-balls, though, as golfers don't have a partner to fall back on in the event that they hit a bad shot.

The premier match of Day 3 is arguably the first one on the schedule, as American captain Zach Johnson is sending world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler out against Spain's Jon Rahm, who is the world No. 3.

Scheffler has yet to find his footing at the Ryder Cup this year with a 0-1-1 record, whereas Rahm has been spectacular at 2-0-1.

On Friday, Rahm made two eagles on the final three holes in afternoon four-balls to secure a halve against Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, which gave Europe a ton of momentum entering Saturday.

Rahm's current form suggests he will beat Scheffler in the opener, and Europe then seemingly has a big advantage on paper in the second and third matchups.

The second match is world No. 4 Viktor Hovland against No. 19 Collin Morikawa and the fourth will see No. 2 Rory McIlroy face No. 20 Sam Burns,

Hovland is 2-1-1 and McIlroy is 3-1 at the 2023 Ryder Cup, while Morikawa is just 1-2 and Burns is 1-1.