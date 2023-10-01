Final Picks for Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre and AEW WrestleDream 2023 Match Card

2 of 7

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. Aussie Open

These are two of the top tag teams in the world and are guaranteed to deliver an excellent outing. Aussie Open appear to be temporary challengers for FTR before new contenders are crowned (see below).

Prediction: FTR retain.

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

Despite a string of strong showings, Starks has fallen short in his last three high-profile matches against CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Thus, it's imperative he pick up the win here and get back on track.

Prediction: Ricky Starks wins.

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

Statlander handed Hart her last loss in the spring of 2022 and it will be the same story on Sunday night. Hart's been doing solid heel work as of late, but Statlander's reign is just starting to reach that next level and shouldn't end just yet.

Prediction: Kris Statlander retains.

AEW World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Four-Way Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook

With the exception of Cassidy and Hook (who have far more to offer in singles competition than in the tag team ranks), all of these tandems have had their fair share of battles with FTR. Young Bucks have unfinished business with FTR from their failure to coexist at All Out and should get the next title shot.

Prediction: The Young Bucks win.

ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Kingston is fresh off capturing the ROH World title at Grand Slam and won't be relinquishing it any time soon. Shibata will give him the fight of his life, however, and they'll have a hard-hitting affair.