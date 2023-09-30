NFL Rumors: Execs Would 'Probably Wait' to Extend Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins Contract

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Even though Tua Tagovailoa's performance to start the season has increased his leverage in future contract talks with the Miami Dolphins, people around the NFL still want to see more from the 25-year-old.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted executives he spoke to said they would "probably wait" before engaging Tagovailoa's camp in extension talks to make sure he stays healthy for an entire season:

"I asked some people around the league because I was curious, what would you do with his contract, because he's in the fourth-year of his deal, he's got the fifth-year option next year. Dolphins are going to have to pay this guy based on the way he's playing. Those execs said that they would probably wait until the end of the year because it gives you more data on the player and it gives him a chance to show that he can play a 17-game, healthy season. That's really been the question, the durability. Well, so far, only one sack this year, putting up the huge numbers, so long as he stays healthy, this is going to be a massive contract, potentially."

The Dolphins exercised the fifth-year option in Tagovailoa's rookie contract in March, keeping him under contract to the team through the 2024 season.

This past offseason marked the first time Tagovailoa was eligible to sign a long-term extension.

General manager Chris Grier acknowledged at the end of training camp they had talks with their quarterback about a new deal, but they decided to table them so everyone could focus all of their attention on the 2023 season:

"I think just think for him, it's just to let Tua play again. Those things can be a big distraction, family, friends, you guys (the media), everyone constantly asking him about it. His agents and I have had discussions just general but not really about that and just kind of agreed, like, let's just let him play out the season and then we'll attack that in the offseason."

Tagovailoa has missed at least one game due to injuries in each of his first three seasons. He missed five games last season, including Miami's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game, due to multiple concussions.

The concussion issues were so serious that Tagovailoa admitted during the offseason he considered retiring. Instead, he focused a lot of his training and preparation on ways that would allow him to protect himself from injuries when he gets hit.

Things have worked out well so far for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. He's thrown for 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns and completed 71.3 percent of his attempts through the first three games this season.

Miami dropped 70 points in last week's victory over the Denver Broncos. It tied the 1950 Los Angeles Rams for the second-most points in a game in NFL history. The Dolphins are 24-13 since 2020 in games started by Tagovailoa.