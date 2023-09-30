MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Standings, Wild Card After Padres Eliminated

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another payroll giant was eliminated from playoff contention Thursday night.

With the Miami Marlins 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Padres were mathematically eliminated from being able to clinch the final wild card slot in the national league despite going 8-2 over its last 10 games.

At 163 million, the Padres have the third-highest payroll in MLB. They join No. 1 and No, 2 in the New York Mets and New York Yankees, respectively, in being eliminated from the playoffs.

Much like the Mets, San Diego's performance was extremely disappointing considering its 2022 campaign, having made it all the way to the NLCS and coming within three wins of appearing in the World Series.

But now, they'll be watching from the sidelines as their rival Los Angeles Dodgers try to capture another title.

Here is the current playoff picture following the Padres' elimination.

Current Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles (100-60), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Texas Rangers (89-70), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins (86-74) vs. No. 6 seed Houston Astros (87-72)

No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays (97-63) vs. No. 5 seed Toronto Blue Jays (89-71)

National League

No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves (103-56), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) vs. No. 6 seed Miami Marlins (83-76)

No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies (89-70) vs. No. 5 seed Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76)

Full Standings

AL East

1. Baltimore Orioles**: 100-60

2. Tampa Bay Rays*: 97-63; 3.0 GB

3. Toronto Blue Jays: 89-71; 11.0 GB

4. New York Yankees: 81-79; 19.0 GB

5. Boston Red Sox: 77-83; 23.0 GB

AL Central

1. Minnesota Twins**: 86-74

2. Cleveland Guardians: 76-84; 10.0 GB

3. Detroit Tigers: 76-84; 10.0 GB

4. Chicago White Sox: 61-99; 25.0 GB

5. Kansas City Royals: 55-105; 31.0 GB

AL West

1. Texas Rangers: 89-70

2. Houston Astros: 87-72; 2.0 GB

3. Seattle Mariners: 86-73; 3.0 GB

4. Los Angeles Angels: 71-88; 18.0 GB

5. Oakland Athletics: 49-110; 40.0 GB

AL Wild Card

1. Tampa Bay Rays*

2. Toronto Blue Jays

3. Houston Astros

4. Seattle Mariners; 1.0 GB

NL East

1. Atlanta Braves**: 103-57

2. Philadelphia Phillies: 89-70; 13.5 GB

3. Miami Marlins: 83-76; 19.5 GB

4. New York Mets: 72-86; 30.0 GB

5. Washington Nationals: 69-90; 33.0 GB

NL Central

1. Milwaukee Brewers*: 91-69

2. Chicago Cubs: 82-78; 9.0 GB

3. Cincinnati Reds: 82-78; 9.0 GB

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: 75-85; 16.0 GB

5. St. Louis Cardinals: 69-91; 22.0 GB

NL West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers**: 98-61

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: 84-75; 14.0 GB

3. San Diego Padres: 80-80; 18.5 GB

4. San Francisco Giants: 78-81; 20.0 GB

5. Colorado Rockies: 58-102; 40.5 GB

NL Wild Card

1. Philadelphia Phillies*

2. Arizona Diamondbacks

3. Miami Marlins

4. Chicago Cubs 1.5 GB

5. Cincinnati Reds: 1.5 GB

*Indicates playoff berth clinched

**Indicates division clinched

Full Standings at MLB.com

Considering the number of elite level players on its roster like Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, among others, it's incredible to believe that this Padres squad couldn't make the postseason.

But this season has showed that payroll doesn't mean much if an organization isn't able to execute with it.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles are all in the lower third of MLB in terms of roster cost and have all punched their tickets to the postseason.