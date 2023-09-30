X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Lakers' Austin Reaves on Doubters: Want to Look Back and 'Tell Everybody to F--k off'

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 30, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Not every Los Angeles Lakers fan is convinced that the breakout second half of Austin Reaves' 2022-23 season was enough to justify the four-year max extension he signed in July.

    Reaves plans to prove them wrong.

    "For me, that's the stuff that keeps me wanting to get better. And that's the reason I've gotten to where I am," Reaves told Clutch Points' Tomer Azarly. "I've said many times I want to be able to, when I'm done, just look back and tell everybody to f--k off. Like, I did this and I didn't do it the conventional way. It took me the long route. There was a hard way, you know, undrafted, two-way, regular contract, and then stuff panning out. But that'll never change, that mindset will always be there."

    Reaves' new deal will earn him $53 million over the next four years.

    After beginning last season on the bench, Reaves broke out as a 19.8 point-per-game starter in the final 11 games of the regular season before helping the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Lakers' Austin Reaves on Doubters: Want to Look Back and 'Tell Everybody to F--k off'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.