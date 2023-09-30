Lakers' Austin Reaves on Doubters: Want to Look Back and 'Tell Everybody to F--k off'September 30, 2023
Not every Los Angeles Lakers fan is convinced that the breakout second half of Austin Reaves' 2022-23 season was enough to justify the four-year max extension he signed in July.
Reaves plans to prove them wrong.
"For me, that's the stuff that keeps me wanting to get better. And that's the reason I've gotten to where I am," Reaves told Clutch Points' Tomer Azarly. "I've said many times I want to be able to, when I'm done, just look back and tell everybody to f--k off. Like, I did this and I didn't do it the conventional way. It took me the long route. There was a hard way, you know, undrafted, two-way, regular contract, and then stuff panning out. But that'll never change, that mindset will always be there."
Reaves' new deal will earn him $53 million over the next four years.
After beginning last season on the bench, Reaves broke out as a 19.8 point-per-game starter in the final 11 games of the regular season before helping the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals.
