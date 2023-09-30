Lakers' Austin Reaves on Doubters: Want to Look Back and 'Tell Everybody to F--k off'

"For me, that's the stuff that keeps me wanting to get better. And that's the reason I've gotten to where I am," Reaves told Clutch Points' Tomer Azarly. "I've said many times I want to be able to, when I'm done, just look back and tell everybody to f--k off. Like, I did this and I didn't do it the conventional way. It took me the long route. There was a hard way, you know, undrafted, two-way, regular contract, and then stuff panning out. But that'll never change, that mindset will always be there."