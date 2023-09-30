X

    Breanna Stewart's Dominance Wows Fans as Liberty Beat Alyssa Thomas, Sun in Game 3

    Jack MurraySeptember 30, 2023

    UNCASVILLE, CT - SEPTEMBER 29: Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Connecticut Sun plays defense during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the New York Liberty on September 29, 2023 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Liberty are one game away from the WNBA Finals.

    The Liberty strung together their second consecutive win in the WNBA Semi-Finals, knocking off the Connecticut Sun 92-81.

    ESPN @espn

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/nyliberty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyliberty</a> take Game 3 to go up 2-1 on the Sun 👀 <a href="https://t.co/Xx0Ctz2INP">pic.twitter.com/Xx0Ctz2INP</a>

    WNBA @WNBA

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/nyliberty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyliberty</a> take Game 3 versus the Sun, 92-81, and are now just one win away from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a> ‼<br><br>2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAPlayoffs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Google?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Google</a> <a href="https://t.co/rrrRZygEtu">pic.twitter.com/rrrRZygEtu</a>

    Betnijah Laney had 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 16 and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points. However, the star of the day for the Liberty was Breanna Stewart.

    WNBA @WNBA

    Off of one leg, <a href="https://twitter.com/breannastewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breannastewart</a> connects for a 3-PT play opportunity 😤<br><br>📺 ESPN2 | 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAPlayoffs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Google?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Google</a> <a href="https://t.co/KjIrdxJQNF">pic.twitter.com/KjIrdxJQNF</a>

    MVP 🏆 @secretwnbawag

    Breanna Stewart in tonight's playoff win:<br><br>- 25 points <br>- 11 rebounds <br>- 2 assists <br>- 2 blocks <br>- 1 steal <a href="https://t.co/qFT6rKTn6F">pic.twitter.com/qFT6rKTn6F</a>

    Steward led all Liberty scorers with 25 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out two assists and two blocks. The 2023 MVP was a threat all over the court, going 11-of-19 on field goals and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

    Her performance not only catapulted the Liberty to victory, it caught the attention of social media. Fans shared praise for her outstanding day,

    Vada Fly @Vada_Fly

    Breanna Stewart putting em away.

    Mike Fine @michaelcfine

    Wow, Stewie can ball out.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreannaStewart?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreannaStewart</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mvp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mvp</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nyliberty?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nyliberty</a>

    👁888👁 @DuvalDaGovernor

    That's What I'm Talmbout <a href="https://twitter.com/breannastewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breannastewart</a> 🏀🪣🤑

    Tyler Gaskins 🇵🇦 @IAmTyGaskins

    Breanna Stewart too nice omg 🤦🏾‍♂️

    The Local W @TheLocalW

    Breanna Stewart &amp; 1!!! 😤😤😤😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LightItUpNYL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LightItUpNYL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WnbaTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WnbaTwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CTSun?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CTSun</a>

    Asdfaeou @Asdfaeou

    Breanna Stewart is an absolute joy to watch.

    POLO G @2kFay

    Breanna Stewart with the one legged shot and one

    Betnijah Laney's #1 Fan 🏀⛹🏽‍♀️ @sariuhhhh

    BREANNA STEWART IS HER

    The Local W @TheLocalW

    BREANNA STEWART!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LightItUpNYL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LightItUpNYL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WnbaTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WnbaTwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CTSun?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CTSun</a> <a href="https://t.co/PIEE5QArDr">pic.twitter.com/PIEE5QArDr</a>

    SoLA @Gerrard098

    Breanna Stewart cooking in Connecticut, I hope UCONN fans won't be upset when she's done cooking 🤣

    🌺 Piya 🌺 @ADreamersParade

    Something about Breanna Stewart in the state of Connecticut 💙

    jordan. @jordannosparks_

    breanna stewart is the best basketball player in the world. i don't make the rules.

    Young Gohan 🐍 @B0t_Central

    Breanna Stewart going dumb! My MVP <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LightItUpNYL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LightItUpNYL</a> 🗽

    Danielle @_danielleeeees

    Safe to say I won't bet on Breanna Stewart anymore. 25 pts and counting…

    POLO G @2kFay

    Breanna Stewart got the best pull up jumper I've seen

    The victory gives the Liberty a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and the team has history on the line. The Liberty were one of the original WNBA Franchises but have been unable to bring a championship home. The team also hasn't won a conference title since 2002, so finishing the job will be at the forefront of everyones mind.

    The Liberty have two chances to get it done. The first one will come Sunday, when the Sun host the Liberty for Game 4 at 1:00 P.M. ET.