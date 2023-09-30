Breanna Stewart's Dominance Wows Fans as Liberty Beat Alyssa Thomas, Sun in Game 3

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Liberty are one game away from the WNBA Finals.

The Liberty strung together their second consecutive win in the WNBA Semi-Finals, knocking off the Connecticut Sun 92-81.

Betnijah Laney had 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 16 and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points. However, the star of the day for the Liberty was Breanna Stewart.

Steward led all Liberty scorers with 25 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out two assists and two blocks. The 2023 MVP was a threat all over the court, going 11-of-19 on field goals and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Her performance not only catapulted the Liberty to victory, it caught the attention of social media. Fans shared praise for her outstanding day,

The victory gives the Liberty a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and the team has history on the line. The Liberty were one of the original WNBA Franchises but have been unable to bring a championship home. The team also hasn't won a conference title since 2002, so finishing the job will be at the forefront of everyones mind.