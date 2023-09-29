Video: Deion Sanders Gifted Custom 'Coach Prime' Golf Cart Ahead of USC vs. Colorado

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will be driving around Folsom Field in style going forward.

Sanders was gifted a custom "Coach Prime" golf cart courtesy of Aflac ahead of Saturday's game against USC.

The vehicle (which can be seen at the 13:45 mark of the video) is all-black with gold rims and has numerous references to "Coach Prime" and the Colorado logo. The interior features Sanders' signature and the Aflac logo is also featured in multiple areas of the cart.

Sanders took the vehicle for a spin shortly after examining the different features and he appeared to approve of his new mode of transportation.

The Buffaloes have been a national sensation in 2023. The team got off to a 3-0 start, with the wins coming over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. The team had a rough start to Pac-12 play, losing 42-6 to No. 9 Oregon in Week 4.

Still, that effort came on the road at Autzen Stadium. With the Trojans coming to Boulder for this weeks matchup, Colorado will have a chance to take advantage of a home crowd and potentially pull of a major upset.

That task is easier said then done, however. USC is ranked No. 8 coming into the game and have the reigning Heisman winner, Caleb Williams, at quarterback. The Trojans appear to be a true contender for the College Football Playoff and they were able to cruise to a 55-17 victory over the Buffaloes in 2022.

Still, this team is very different from the one that faced the Trojans last year and surely the Buffaloes are looking to make a statement following last weeks defeat.