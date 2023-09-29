Eagles' A.J. Brown Rips NFL's Cleat Guidelines After Avoiding Fine: 'That Rule Sucks'

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is not happy with the NFL's rules regarding cleats color.

The fifth-year wide receiver donned bright green cleats to begin the Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, but he changed them after two drives. He said this was not voluntary, as he was informed that he would be fined if he did not comply with the league's footwear policy.

"That rule sucks," Brown said, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. "I really tried to bend the rules a little bit, but I think all players should just wear whatever they want to wear. They're not going to be able to fine everybody in the league. So I think we should start that movement as players."

Brown was not fined since he did comply with the rule but said that his daughter was not happy with him changing his cleats.

"She got mad at me: 'Why did I change the cleats?'" Brown said, per McManus. "She'll have to be OK. I'm not trying to come out [of the game]."

The rule states that players can either wear white, black or a tertiary team color during games. The only exception comes during the "My Cause, My Cleats" promotion that allows players to wear cleats that support issues they care about.