NBA Rumors: James Harden, Jrue Holiday 3-Team Trade Talks Don't Have 'Much Traction'

The Philadelphia Sixers do not have "much traction as of Friday afternoon" on a prospective three-team trade involving dealing James Harden and acquiring Jrue Holiday, according to PHLY Sports' Kyle Neubeck.

The prospective trade would send Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers and move Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Sixers, per Neubeck.

Conversations between the Sixers and Clippers about a Harden deal this summer fell apart in mid-August, Neubeck reported.

Harden requested a trade in June for the third time since January 2021. Meanwhile the Blazers are expected to "move pretty quickly" on trading Holiday, whom they acquired Wednesday as part of the Damian Lillard trade, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

