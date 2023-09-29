Report: Bills' Damar Hamlin to Appear in 1st Regular-Season Game Since Cardiac Arrest

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The biggest comeback of the 2023 NFL season is right around the corner.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is planning to make his season debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. It will be Hamlin's first regular-season game since he went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 contest between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in January.

The door for Hamlin to return to the field was opened when the Bills ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer for Week 4 with a knee injury. Bills primary backup Taylor Rapp is expected to fill the starting role alongside Micah Hyde.

Hamlin has been a healthy inactive through Buffalo's first three games of the season and his return to the field will mark the final step in his pursuit to resume his playing career after his life was turned upside down last season.

The 25-year-old went into cardiac arrest after making a routine tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 and needed to be resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Hamlin endured a long recovery and had slowly worked his way back to the field since being medically cleared to play in April. He returned to practice in June and had participated in training camp before making his preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 12.

"What a challenge, who can say they get to face their fears like this in front of the entire world," Hamlin told reporters after that matchup. "It was a good step in the right direction as far as internally for myself."

Hamlin, a 2021 sixth-round pick, had put together a solid 2022 season before being sidelined. He posted 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, 91 tackles, six tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in 15 games.

The Bills currently sit second in the AFC East with a 2-1 record and Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins will be perhaps the team's biggest game of the season to date.