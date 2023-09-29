X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Kings 'Won't Be Part of' Sweepstakes amid Heat, 76ers Buzz

    Francisco RosaSeptember 29, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 26: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jrue Holiday is the NBA's latest hot trade commodity after the Portland Trail Blazers sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

    While a number of contenders are vying to acquire the two-time All-Star, the Sacramento Kings are not currently in that group, although they did look into it, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

    The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams expected to be in the mix for Holiday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.