Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Kings 'Won't Be Part of' Sweepstakes amid Heat, 76ers Buzz

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Jrue Holiday is the NBA's latest hot trade commodity after the Portland Trail Blazers sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

While a number of contenders are vying to acquire the two-time All-Star, the Sacramento Kings are not currently in that group, although they did look into it, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams expected to be in the mix for Holiday.

