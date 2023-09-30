AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before WrestleDream

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on September 29.

We are just two days away from the first-ever AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, but a handful of talents who will appear at the event also worked this week's TV tapings.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass put their Trios Championships on the line against The Hardys and Brother Zay, and we also saw Eddie Kingston defend his NJPW Openweight Championship against Rocky Romero.

Ruby Soho battled Hikaru Shida with the winner getting a shot at the AEW women's title on October 10, and The Righteous were in action ahead of their ROH tag title match this weekend.

With the PPV fast approaching, AEW also made sure to spend some time hyping up the matches that will occupy the card.