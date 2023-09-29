Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Trade Asking Price Is 'Multiple 1st-Round Picks'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Following an impressive campaign last season, Mitchell Robinson has apparently solidified himself as a key part of the New York Knicks' future.

And it doesn't appear that the organization will be letting him go easily.

With the bloated nature of the current NBA trade market, the Knicks are reportedly looking for multiple first-round picks for their starting center in any potential deals, according to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill.

A price tag that may be a bit too high for most teams around the league.

While his offensive game may still need a bit of work, Robinson's work on the glass and defense are what made him a big part of the Knicks' best season of the past decade. He was particularly strong in the team's first-round series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Robinson basically made All-Star Jarrett Allen and budding talent Evan Mobley irrelevant in games four and five of the series, racking up double-digit rebounds in each outing, including 18 rebounds to go along with 13 points and three blocks in the closeout game.

He averaged 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks last season.