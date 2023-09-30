Buying or Selling Dolph Ziggler and Edge to AEW, Jey Uso Plans, and More WWE Rumors

Buying or Selling Dolph Ziggler and Edge to AEW, Jey Uso Plans, and More WWE RumorsSeptember 30, 2023
It's only fitting that one of the biggest upcoming pro wrestling events is WWE's Fastlane considering the speed at which the sport's rumor mill continues to buzz.
That event is the catalyst for a few big rumors given the up-in-the-air nature of the card and the possible plans for big names.
But that's hardly the only thing generating headlines right now after a round of WWE releases has fans wondering which free agents might end up where.
Sprinkle in modern legends like Edge and CM Punk with unknown fates and it's one of the most compelling times of the last few months to browse the mill.
In the interests of lending a helping hand, here's a look at the recent must-know buzz and some advice on whether fans should buy or sell each item.
WWE Has Huge Plans for Jey Uso
The Jey Uso experiment appears to be working.
After Uso's extensive time as a focal point of the Bloodline tale, he's moved to Raw and generated some huge reactions from fans, especially during his fan-engaging entrance.
And according to Fightful Select (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), WWE is very pleased with the results so far and there are now big long-term plans in place for Jey over the next couple of months.
It certainly tracks, as WWE needs an over Superstar like this to headline the next couple of months before WrestleMania season really gets underway.
The story itself is a little messy overall, with Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens involved in some capacity, with plenty of Bloodline questions left unanswered. But WWE fans and the company itself can do much worse during this downswing in the schedule than a super-over babyface headlining programs.
Verdict: Buying
Edge to AEW is a matter of time
Another week, another helping of Edge-to-AEW buzz.
This time the rumblings arrive courtesy of more WWE roster shenanigans, with PWInsider.com (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News) reporting that Edge was removed from the company's internal roster, yet remains on the public-facing roster. BWE (h/t Ortman) also called the move "closer than ever."
Despite this, we're not that far removed from WWE using the internal roster for kayfabe reasons, such as when Jey Uso "left" the company and WWE took him off to really sell it.
That might not be the case here, sure, and Edge has said his contract was up at the end of September. But it's still hard to buy the idea his final WWE goodbye was a SmackDown match against Sheamus, regardless of whether it was in his hometown of Toronto or not.
More sensible might be expecting Edge to have one final goodbye match at a WrestleMania.
Verdict: Selling
Dolph Ziggler is a top AEW target
One of the most shocking releases of the latest round of WWE roster moves was the quiet goodbye for longtime veteran Dolph Ziggler.
Ziggler, after all, had been in WWE since 2004, had some of the most memorable modern events (remember that cash-in?) and was the guy fans expected to see called to action whenever another Superstar needed to look like a million bucks in a show-stealing match.
Naturally, one would think he's a fit in AEW, then. And Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio (h/t Ortman) that Ziggler is a list-topper as far as WWE releases go.
Easiest buy of the week? Possibly. Ziggler is an amazing talent with plenty to offer another promotion, even if it's making say, Wardlow look amazing. But it sure doesn't hurt that his brother, Ryan Nemeth, is currently on the AEW roster too, which opens the doors for some unforgettable moments.
Verdict: Buying
CM Punk Heat in WWE compared to Matt Riddle
CM Punk going back to WWE almost feels inevitable. There's too much there that makes it logical, whether considering the new hands with sway over what happens in the company after the sale to Endeavor, the clap-at-AEW potential and the simple possibility of making historic pro wrestling moments via the reunion.
But hanging over those ideas as an objection is Punk's messy original spit with WWE (and the nature of his recent release from AEW).
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News' Felix Upton), there are still "bad feelings in management" from a handful of people behind the scenes in WWE about Punk and/or his return—but none for Matt Riddle, who recently got released.
Given Riddle's release came after an out-of-ring problem, it's a big sell. It's no secret that say, Triple H and Punk aren't the best of friends and yes, there are others within WWE who might not like the idea of a Punk return.
Again, a few individuals in management not liking the idea doesn't mean it won't happen, especially not with new folks in the fray. It's worth pointing out he left UFC on good terms too, so Endeavor might not share these feelings. WWE has made amends with Superstars in the past that fans thought were impossible too, so Punk would merely be the latest.
As a bonus, it's not so much that there probably aren't a few people who have heat over Punk for obvious reasons—but the fact is this just feels like something a company wanting to keep a Punk return a big secret might leak.
Verdict: Selling
Adam Cole Injury Is Legit, Not Storyline
Droves of intrigue rightfully surround Adam Cole and MJF over in AEW, where the presence of masked men attacking Jay White on the September 27 edition of Dynamite only fueled an uptick of suspense.
This is especially the case with Cole apparently out for an extended period of time with an ankle injury.
Unless...he's not.
Internet speculation has suggested the whole Cole injury is a work, but Meltzer (h/t Ortman) says the injury is legit and Fightful Select said that people within AEW believe Cole will have surgery on the injury soon.
At this stage, it would be pretty silly to have a serious-sounding injury as part of a storyline. It's especially hard to buy because if it is part of a storyline, one would think word would have slipped out by now because nothing seems to stay a secret anymore.
Verdict: Buying