Buying or Selling Dolph Ziggler and Edge to AEW, Jey Uso Plans, and More WWE Rumors

CM Punk going back to WWE almost feels inevitable. There's too much there that makes it logical, whether considering the new hands with sway over what happens in the company after the sale to Endeavor, the clap-at-AEW potential and the simple possibility of making historic pro wrestling moments via the reunion.

But hanging over those ideas as an objection is Punk's messy original spit with WWE (and the nature of his recent release from AEW).

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News' Felix Upton), there are still "bad feelings in management" from a handful of people behind the scenes in WWE about Punk and/or his return—but none for Matt Riddle, who recently got released.

Given Riddle's release came after an out-of-ring problem, it's a big sell. It's no secret that say, Triple H and Punk aren't the best of friends and yes, there are others within WWE who might not like the idea of a Punk return.

Again, a few individuals in management not liking the idea doesn't mean it won't happen, especially not with new folks in the fray. It's worth pointing out he left UFC on good terms too, so Endeavor might not share these feelings. WWE has made amends with Superstars in the past that fans thought were impossible too, so Punk would merely be the latest.

As a bonus, it's not so much that there probably aren't a few people who have heat over Punk for obvious reasons—but the fact is this just feels like something a company wanting to keep a Punk return a big secret might leak.