Matt Riddle Says He's No Longer Under WWE Contract, Thanks Fans for Support

Matt Riddle Says He's No Longer Under WWE Contract, Thanks Fans for SupportSeptember 23, 2023
Matt Riddle announced Friday that he is no longer with WWE and thanked fans for their support and love during his tenure.
Just wanted to inform everyone that I'm no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙 <a href="https://t.co/fpuQkIJAFx">pic.twitter.com/fpuQkIJAFx</a>
Riddle was released, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.
