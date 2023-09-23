X

    Matt Riddle Says He's No Longer Under WWE Contract, Thanks Fans for Support

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 23, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 21: Professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist Matt "Riddle" Riddle attends the WWE SummerSlam after party at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party)
    Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party

    Matt Riddle announced Friday that he is no longer with WWE and thanked fans for their support and love during his tenure.

    matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros

    Just wanted to inform everyone that I'm no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙 <a href="https://t.co/fpuQkIJAFx">pic.twitter.com/fpuQkIJAFx</a>

    Riddle was released, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

