5 WWE and AEW Matches We Want to See Before 2024

5 WWE and AEW Matches We Want to See Before 2024September 29, 2023
This year will be over before we know it, but there's still time for WWE and All Elite Wrestling to produce even more memorable moments.
With only three months left in what has been an eventful year in pro wrestling, we're excited to see how both companies will close out the fourth quarter.
WWE has made Raw into a compelling show with defined stakes again after a bit of a creative slump. In Roman Reigns' absence, there is plenty to like about the current product.
Meanwhile, AEW has bounced back after months of distracting backstage drama. MJF has the Midas touch right now as its top star, and his work with Adam Cole continues to excel. It will be interesting to see how it plays out after the injury Cole suffered last week at Grand Slam.
With so many options available, it's the best time to be a fan. These are five matches we would like to see before 2024 begins.
Jade Cargill vs. Becky Lynch
Jade Cargill made headlines this week when WWE announced that the former AEW star signed a multi-year contract with the company.
The second high-profile name to jump ship and join the competition immediately made waves as fans began to speculate about what's next for her. To that end, Cargill and Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match makes the most sense.
However, it wouldn't be a bad idea for WWE to put her in the ring with one of its biggest names, Becky Lynch. The NXT women's champion would offer Cargill a marquee opponent and a reasonable chance to win championship gold by the end of 2023.
This matchup would be a big deal, and The Man is experienced enough to accentuate her opponent's strengths. Conversely, a loss to the 31-year-old wouldn't hurt her, and it would give the new signing a reason to spend some time on NXT.
That could benefit the brand and a relatively new wrestler, who could take advantage of all that the WWE Performance Center can offer.
Mercedes Moné vs. Saraya
Mercedes Moné has been Saraya's top potential opponent since she returned to in-ring competition last year.
Obviously, the two have a history because the former Sasha Banks was a part of the sequence that ultimately forced the English wrestler to retire in 2018. Still, Saraya revealed that Moné was one of the first people she told when she was cleared to compete again.
Ever since, the AEW women's world champion has made it no secret that she would like to have a match with her. That's certainly the money matchup, no pun intended, and Tony Khan seems to recognize that.
In fact, their first encounter since 2017 would have reportedly happened at Forbidden Door in June, but Moné sustained an injury at NJPW Strong Resurgence in May.
The CEO's presence at All In London when Saraya attained a storybook win suggests it could still happen when she is cleared.
Ricochet vs. Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins has been an excellent fighting champion, and his world heavyweight title reign has acted as a rising tide to lift all boats.
His trip to NXT highlighted Bron Breakker, and his current feud with Shinsuke Nakamura has revitalized The King of Strong Style. Lately, Ricochet has reemerged due to his previous tension with the Japanese star, and we would love to see him get a title shot.
Rollins and the former intercontinental champion haven't had a one-on-one match since their time on the indie circuit. During a recent appearance on The Bump, the two expressed interest in another showdown and discussed how different it could be today.
Ricochet had a fantastic showing against Logan Paul at SummerSlam, so we already know this would deliver. The 34-year-old is also overdue for another chance to win a world title after Brock Lesnar squashed him at Super ShowDown in February 2020.
The Judgment Day vs. Everybody
The Judgment Day have been running roughshod over the locker room on both the main roster and NXT.
As such, they've essentially replaced The Bloodline as the most dominant stable in WWE. The quartet have also been featured heavily in the last few premium live events.
So, it isn't hard to imagine they will be the heel team to overcome at Survivor Series this year as well. If WWE plans to schedule a WarGames match again, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens vs. The Judgment Day plus JD McDonagh is a no-brainer.
Yes, we've seen several variations of a multi-wrestler match featuring some of these Superstars on Raw. However, the storyline and the sheer amount of talent involved would justify a blowoff bout on a bigger stage.
Jay White vs. MJF
After this week's episode of Dynamite, Jay White vs. MJF is a match we need to see before the end of 2023.
Their surprise war of words was one of the highlights of a night filled with backstage segments and in-ring promos. It was a great way to pivot after Adam Cole's ankle injury momentarily halted the hottest storyline in AEW.
White has been phenomenal on Collision, and he still hasn't been pinned or submitted during his run with the promotion. His heel persona also makes him a perfect foil for MJF, who has surprisingly become a fan favorite as a complex anti-hero.
In a mysterious closing segment, four masked men attacked Switchblade led by someone wearing MJF's devil mask. This adds even more intrigue to the situation, and we can't wait to see where this is going.