5 WWE and AEW Matches We Want to See Before 2024

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

This year will be over before we know it, but there's still time for WWE and All Elite Wrestling to produce even more memorable moments.

With only three months left in what has been an eventful year in pro wrestling, we're excited to see how both companies will close out the fourth quarter.

WWE has made Raw into a compelling show with defined stakes again after a bit of a creative slump. In Roman Reigns' absence, there is plenty to like about the current product.

Meanwhile, AEW has bounced back after months of distracting backstage drama. MJF has the Midas touch right now as its top star, and his work with Adam Cole continues to excel. It will be interesting to see how it plays out after the injury Cole suffered last week at Grand Slam.