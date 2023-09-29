Packers' Matt LaFleur: 'We Got Our Ass Kicked' in Week 4 Loss to Lions

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not mince words when assessing his team's 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions Thursday night.

The fifth-year head coach was displeased with his team's performance in the game, calling it "too little, too late" and concluding that the Packers got beat in all facets of the game.

"We sucked," LaFleur said, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network. "We got our ass kicked. If I knew it, it wouldn't have happened."

The Packers left the first half trailing 27-3, an effort LaFleur called "humbling" and "embarrassing." He also took blame away from quarterback Jordan Love.

"It's hard to throw on your back," LaFleur told reporters. "We've got to protect (Jordan Love) better."

Love took four sacks in the game and also threw two interceptions. On the day he was 23-of-36 for 246 yards and had a touchdown on the ground. The Packers also struggled in the run game, with Aaron Jones being the leading rusher with just 18 yards.

The loss drops the Packers to 2-2 on the season, and it also highlights the woes the team has felt at the hands of the Lions. Green Bay has now lost four consecutive games to its division rival, which comes after a five-game win streak that the team had preceding the current skid.

Detroit now holds a one-game lead over the Packers in the NFC North. Green Bay will get another crack at its division rival on Thanksgiving.