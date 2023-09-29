Deandre Ayton Thanks Suns, Fans After Trade to Blazers: 'All Love for the Valley'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Damian Lillard's departure from the Portland Trail Blazers may have been the top story following Wednesday's blockbuster trade, but he wasn't the only notable player leaving his original team in the deal.

Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, was dealt from the Phoenix Suns to the Trail Blazers in the deal, bringing an end to his time in the desert after he spent the first five years of his career there. Despite the abrupt ending, Ayton had nothing but kind words for his former team.

"Phoenix, Grateful for the journey," Ayton said. "For the people who supported me, cheered me on, challenged me and helped me grow. To the fans, teammates, coaches, staff, thank you. All love for the valley."

Ayton had a solid tenure in Phoenix, averaging 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 303 regular season games with the franchise. He also played 45 playoff games with the team, including 22 games in the Suns' 2021 run to the NBA Finals.

After the team acquired guard Bradley Beal in June, moving Ayton became a likely reality due to his significant contract. He has three years and $102 million remaining on his contract and with the Suns already owing large sums to Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Ayton's money was better spent on multiple depth pieces.