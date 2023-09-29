Packers' Luke Musgrave Out vs. Lions After Suffering Concussion

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave has been ruled out of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Musgrave left the game in the third quarter after suffering an injury and the team announced that he would not return as he had suffered a concussion.

He had one catch for one yard in the contest.

Musgrave had 11 catches for 124 yards through the first three games of the season and had seen the most action of any tight end on the team. Josiah Deguara was the only other tight end to have made a catch for the Packers in 2023 entering Thursday's game.

The Packers selected Musgrave in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Oregon State. The 6'6" tight end had 633 yards and two touchdowns across four collegiate seasons with the Beavers but was notably limited to just two games in his senior season with a knee injury.

As Musgrave will enter the concussion protocol, the Packers will look to Deguara, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims to step up on the depth chart. The Thursday game means that the team will have a little more rest before Week 5.