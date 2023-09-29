The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW WrestleDream 2023 Match Card

4 of 7

MJF vs. The Righteous

How do you think this match will play out? Will anyone come out to help MJF?

After sending Adam Cole away to care for his broken ankle and his ruptured friendship with Roderick Strong, MJF will walk in alone against The Righteous and take an absolute beating before losing the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship.

With no one there to help him as he grabs for the hot tag, MJF will be left in the ring defeated, only for Jay White to pick up the bones and set the stage for the long-term program between them.

Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

Do you think it's the right time to put a title on Hart?

Hart has been a fun addition to the House of Black, but she has also shined from an in-ring perspective when given the opportunity.