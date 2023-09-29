Lakers' Rob Pelinka: Anthony Davis is 'Heading into the Peak of His Career'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

When healthy and at his best, there are very few players better than Anthony Davis.

And there are very few teams better than the Los Angeles Lakers.

That's why, despite all the injuries, trials and tribulations, the organization decided to hand Davis a three-year, $186 million maximum contract extension, making it the richest annual contract extension in NBA history, averaging $62 million a season.

And Pelinka believes the best is yet to come for the eight-time All-Star.

"We believe in the character of Anthony Davis, just the person he is," Pelinka said Thursday. "Nobody in life can prevent health stuff happening unexpectedly ...we think at 30 years old, he's heading into the peak of his career."

While on the court last season, Davis was one of the most dominant two-way players in the league, scoring at will on offense and shutting down offensive threats at the other end of the floor.

He averaged 26 points, 12.5 points and 2 blocks—shooting a career-high 56%—last season.

However, the issue with Davis' entire tenure in Los Angeles is that it's been a struggle to keep him on the court.

Last season Davis played in 56 games, the most since his first season with the Lakers, in which he appeared in 62 and went on to help the franchise win the NBA title. In the previous two campaigns, he played in only 36 and 40 games, respectively.