Jrue Holiday Would Bring 76ers Star Help Joel Embiid Needs Amid NBA Trade Rumors

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Jrue Holiday was shipped to Portland Wednesday as part of the blockbuster deal that landed the Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard and the veteran guard may not be finished shuffling teams.

Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in acquiring Holliday.

The prospects of the Sixers dealing for Holiday should have fans, and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, excited.

Not only is he a genuine star who has been a key factor in a top-tier team, but he brings legitimate championship experience to a Sixers squad that may have Embiid leading the way but has notoriously underperformed in the playoffs.

In the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round, Holiday was markedly better than he was in the regular season, averaging just half a point less (19.3 to 18.7) while his seven rebounds and 11 assists were significant improvements (up from 5.1 and 7.4, respectively).

In 2021, he won the Larry O'Brien trophy with the Bucks and knows what it takes to get where Embiid and Co. want to go. Giannis Antetokounmpo told B/R's Chris Haynes in the wake of the trade, "He blessed me with a f--king championship."

He knows the role Holiday can play, both as a leader and on the defensive side of the ball, two things this Sixers squad could use more of. "He's the one who made that huge steal in Game 5 of the Finals. I went to battle with him multiple times."

At a time when the Sixers have to do everything in their power to surround Embiid with a team capable of competing for a championship in order to prevent a similar scenario to that of Lillard, acquiring Holiday and forming a nucleus of him, the MVP, and young Tyrese Maxey is the right call.

A trade for Holiday would also bring him back to the organization that drafted him back in 2009 and provide the team with the defensive presence it has lacked. It needs help on the perimeter and the five-time All-Defensive player would most definitely provide that.

The team is aware of how talented Holiday is.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team attempted to trade for him multiple times during his stint in New Orleans.

It has the opportunity to pull the proverbial trigger, provide the team itself with the style of player it desperately needs in order to compete in a jam-packed Eastern Conference, and most importantly, prove to Embiid that the organization remains committed to winning a championship.

He is a better fit for the team and the style of play it wants to will on opponents.

Holiday is also a better defender than current guard James Harden, and will selflessly dish the ball to his teammates without questions about his effort or motivation.

He's going to grab boards, make blocks and steals, and pass. He puts in the work that may not make him one of the faces of the league but make him the sort of guy those franchise stars want to play with.