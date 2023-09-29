College Football Betting Odds Week 5: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

College Football Betting Odds Week 5: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 ScheduleSeptember 29, 2023
The Alabama Crimson Tide proved last week they are still the class of the SEC West.
Alabama can reinforce their position with a second straight victory over an opponent from Mississippi in Week 5.
Nick Saban's side typically dominates the Mississippi State Bulldogs, which is one of the many reasons why it should be one of the most-trusted Top 25 sides to bet on Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs are a close second to Alabama in top SEC programs to wager on in Week 5.
Georgia enters Jordan-Hare Stadium as just a two-touchdown favorite despite a big disparity in results between it and the Auburn Tigers.
The Pac-12 is the only conference where a shakeup could happen in Week 5. The Utah Utes and Oregon State Beavers play Friday in what could turn out to be the most meaningful game of the week in the Pac-12 title race.
Week 5 Top 25 Schedule and Odds
All Times ET
Friday, September 29
No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State (-2) (9 p.m., FS1)
Saturday, September 30
No. 6 Penn State (-25.5) at Northwestern (Noon, BTN)
No. 8 USC (-23) at Colorado (Noon, Fox)
No. 22 Florida at Kentucky (-3) (Noon, ESPN)
No. 1 Georgia (-15.5) at Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS)
No. 2 Michigan (-18) at Nebraska (3:30 p.m., Fox)
No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas (-17) (3:30 p.m., ABC)
No. 23 Missouri (-12) at Vanderbilt (4 p.m., SEC Network)
No. 13 LSU (-2.5) at No. 20 Ole Miss (6 p.m., ESPN)
No. 9 Oregon (-26.5) at Stanford (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma (-20) (7 p.m., FS1)
No. 11 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 17 Duke (7:30 p.m., ABC)
South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee (-11.5) (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)
No. 12 Alabama (-14.5) at Mississippi State (9 p.m., ESPN)
No. 7 Washington (-18) at Arizona (10 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State (-24.5) (10:30 p.m., FS1)
No. 12 Alabama (-14.5) at Mississippi State
Alabama is just fine.
The Crimson Tide handled their business against the Ole Miss Rebels to reset and prove to everyone they can still win the SEC West.
Alabama's run to the SEC Championship Game is aided by lackluster depth inside the division, where Mississippi State resides at the bottom.
Mississippi State was thoroughly outplayed in its first SEC home game against the LSU Tigers.
The 41-14 defeat from two weeks ago should be a sign of things to come on Saturday for the Bulldogs.
History is not on Mississippi State's side, either, as it has not reached the 10-point mark in each of its last five meetings with Alabama.
Alabama has not lost to Mississippi State since 2017 and it has seven wins of 20 points or more in its last eight matchups with its SEC West foe.
Jalen Milroe and Co. should look solid on the road in what is expected to be another blowout win over Mississippi State and that should set the Tide further in the right direction as October hits.
No. 1 Georgia (-14) at Auburn
Georgia holds a similar level of dominance against Auburn as Alabama does against Mississippi State.
The top-ranked Bulldogs own a six-game winning streak over Auburn in which the Tigers have not scored more than 14 points in a single game.
Georgia outscored Auburn 72-20 in the last two editions of the rivalry matchup, and things probably will not get better for the Tigers with Hugh Freeze in charge.
Auburn failed to impress in its SEC opener against the Texas A&M Aggies last week in which it put up just 10 points.
Freeze's offenses typically put up a ton of points, but he does not have the right quarterback in either Peyton Thorne or Robby Ashford to execute his offensive style with Auburn.
Georgia's defense should feast on the Auburn quarterbacks, and it has the potential to impress with its offense on a national stage.
The Bulldogs scored over 40 points in three of their four wins and they come into Auburn averaging 496.5 total yards per game.
No. 10 Utah (+4.5) at No. 19 Oregon State
The first big matchup of Week 5 is probably the most difficult one to figure out.
Utah rolled to a 4-0 record behind its trademark strong defense and some decent quarterback performances with Cam Rising out injured.
Rising's status is once again up in the air entering Friday, which is why Utah is a 4.5-point underdog. The quarterback suffered a leg injury at the Rose Bowl and has been working his way back to 100 percent.
Rising or no Rising, Utah can compete inside Reser Stadium because of its defense. The Utes have held all of their opponents under 14 points.
Utah needs to force Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagelelei into mistakes. The former Clemson quarterback has three interceptions in four weeks.
If the Utes contain Uiagelelei, they can win a low-scoring battle in Corvallis, but they must be wary of a hungry Oregon State team that can't afford a second straight loss if it wants to battle in the Pac-12.
Utah's defense is the strongest of the four units in this matchup, and that should be trusted the most regardless of who is quarterbacking either side.
