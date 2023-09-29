College Football Betting Odds Week 5: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

2 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama is just fine.

The Crimson Tide handled their business against the Ole Miss Rebels to reset and prove to everyone they can still win the SEC West.

Alabama's run to the SEC Championship Game is aided by lackluster depth inside the division, where Mississippi State resides at the bottom.



Mississippi State was thoroughly outplayed in its first SEC home game against the LSU Tigers.

The 41-14 defeat from two weeks ago should be a sign of things to come on Saturday for the Bulldogs.

History is not on Mississippi State's side, either, as it has not reached the 10-point mark in each of its last five meetings with Alabama.

Alabama has not lost to Mississippi State since 2017 and it has seven wins of 20 points or more in its last eight matchups with its SEC West foe.