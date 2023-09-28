Peter King Predicts Colts' Jonathan Taylor Will Be Traded Before 2023 NFL Deadline

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury and will be eligible to return in Week 5 if he's healthy, but it remains possible that he has played his final game in Indianapolis.

Speaking Thursday on the Rich Eisen Show, NBC Sports insider Peter King said he believes Taylor will be traded ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.

"I didn't think this until recently but yes, I really think he's going to be traded," King said. "...I don't know where. I don't have a good feel. I thought for a long time it actually might be Miami, but now with De'Von Achane and obviously Raheem Mostert showing that they can carry the load in Miami, they won't."

Taylor requested a trade from the Colts over the summer amid contract extension negotiations, and ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday that the running back "still doesn't want to play for the Colts. and they still don't want to give him a long-term contract."