NBA

    Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Has 'Revamped Energy' Headed into 21st NBA Season

    Francisco RosaSeptember 28, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the Denver Nuggets versus the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 22, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Coming off another sensational year with the Los Angeles Lakers two decades into his NBA career, LeBron James is reportedly entering his 2023-24 campaign with "revamped energy," according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

    James, 38, has reportedly been training "before the sun comes up," ahead of his 21st professional season and with training camp right around the corner, has been running two sessions a day in preparation for the 2023-24 campaign.

    The four-time NBA champion is fresh off a run to the Western Conference Finals last season.

