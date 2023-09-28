X

NBA

    Blazers Post Damian Lillard Tribute Video After Bucks Trade: 'Dame Time, Forever'

    Erin WalshSeptember 28, 2023

    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers are going to miss Damian Lillard.

    After trading Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns that landed them Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton, among other assets, the Blazers posted a tribute video to their longtime point guard on Thursday.

    The video features some of the biggest highlights of Lillard's career in Portland:

    Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

    Dame Time, forever ⌚️ <a href="https://t.co/ZHGm7Np2L6">pic.twitter.com/ZHGm7Np2L6</a>

    Lillard, who requested a trade from the Blazers over the summer, had been a staple in the Portland lineup since being selected sixth overall in the 2012 draft out of Weber State.

    The 33-year-old earned seven All-Star selections, seven All-NBA selections and won the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year award during his stay in RIP City. He also averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game over his 11-year career with the Blazers.

    While Lillard accomplished plenty individually, the Trail Blazers were never considered a true NBA title contender during his tenure, but now he's going to a team with major championship aspirations in the Bucks.

