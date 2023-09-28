Blazers Post Damian Lillard Tribute Video After Bucks Trade: 'Dame Time, Forever'

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to miss Damian Lillard.

After trading Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns that landed them Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton, among other assets, the Blazers posted a tribute video to their longtime point guard on Thursday.

The video features some of the biggest highlights of Lillard's career in Portland:

Lillard, who requested a trade from the Blazers over the summer, had been a staple in the Portland lineup since being selected sixth overall in the 2012 draft out of Weber State.

The 33-year-old earned seven All-Star selections, seven All-NBA selections and won the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year award during his stay in RIP City. He also averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game over his 11-year career with the Blazers.