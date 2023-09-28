Heat Rumors: Cameron Payne Linked to MIA in FA amid Bucks Buzz After Lillard Trade

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cameron Payne's market appears to be heating up in the wake of Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Miami Heat are a team "to keep an eye on" for the 29-year-old guard.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday in the wake of the Lillard trade that the Bucks "could be an option" for Payne due to their lack of depth at guard.

Miami's current backcourt rotation features Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson. Lowry is the only member of that group who is a true point guard.

Payne spent the past four seasons with the Phoenix Suns as the backup point guard behind Chris Paul. He was traded to the San Antonio Spurs on July 17, but he was waived by the team two months later.

Missing out on Lillard has left the Heat in a potentially difficult spot going into the season. They could look to acquire Jrue Holiday from the Blazers, who are expected to engage with playoff contenders about the two-time All-Star.

Even if the Heat want to pursue Holiday, they could still go after Payne. The 29-year-old is unlikely to command a significant contract, especially at this point in the offseason.

Given Lowry's age and recent injury issues, it would be in Miami's best interest to bring in more depth at point guard. He missed 27 games last season, had his worst scoring average (11.2 points per game) since 2009-10 and worst field-goal percentage (40.4) since 2012-13.