2023 MLB Free Agents: Updated Rumors, Predictions on Top Stars Available

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal made headlines earlier this week when he speculated on his podcast "Foul Territory" that the race to sign Shohei Ohtani could come down to a head-to-head battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

He also added the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers as teams that should be considered serious suitors, while noting that he does not expect the New York Yankees to make a serious push to sign him.

All five of those teams would seem to check the box of being a club focused on contending, which Ohtani has stated that he will be prioritizing this offseason, and understandably so as he is still hunting for his first trip to the playoffs.