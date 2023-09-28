NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Was Targeted by Pelicans, Wolves Before Bucks Trade

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

It appears Damian Lillard had no shortage of suitors after requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers this summer.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves were among the teams to have expressed interest in acquiring Lillard, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls had also expressed interest in the veteran point guard before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Charania and Amick added.

The Trail Blazers traded Lillard to the Bucks on Wednesday in a three-team deal that included the Phoenix Suns. Portland landed Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton, among other assets, in the deal.

Minnesota's interest in Lillard should come as little surprise following the team's first-round exit to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 playoffs.

The Timberwolves enter the 2023-24 season with a lineup highlighted by Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, but they lack a point guard who is more in his prime to play alongside Edwards.

Veteran Mike Conley figures to serve as Minnesota's starting point guard this season, leading a group that also includes Jordan McLaughlin and Shake Milton. While Conley is widely regarded as a leader, the potential to upgrade to Lillard couldn't be overlooked.

The Pelicans are in a different situation with CJ McCollum as the franchise's starting point guard playing alongside Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. It's possible they wanted to reunite Lillard with McCollum as they were longtime teammates in Portland.

Boston's interest in Lillard had been known for quite some time as Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported in August that Jayson Tatum called the veteran to recruit him to the Celtics. However, Lillard's sole focus at the time was trying to force his way to Miami.

The Bulls' interest in Lillard was first reported in July by NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson, who reported that the two sides had preliminary talks on a deal for the seven-time All-Star that hadn't gained traction.

Toronto was also among the teams most linked to Lillard in recent weeks. Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reported Tuesday that the Raptors had "long coveted" OG Anunoby before adding on Wednesday that franchise "simply would not dangle" him talks for Lillard.