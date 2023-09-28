Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers 1st Wanted Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo from Heat

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly targeted Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo from the Miami Heat in Damian Lillard trade talks during the summer.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Heat believed Portland had "no interest in engaging in a deal with them" after the initial ask.

Miami countered by offering up to three first-round picks, multiple second-round selections, Nikola Jović, expiring contracts and Tyler Herro, who would be sent to a third team for additional assets.

The Blazers traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday as part of a three-team blockbuster that sent Deandre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara and future draft consideration to Portland. The Phoenix Suns acquired Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson as part of the deal.

Portland's asking price of Butler or Adebayo in trade talks with Miami suggests the Blazers were never acting in good faith to send Lillard to his desired destination. Lillard's request for a trade to Miami was born out of his friendship with Adebayo and Butler and out of respect for the Heat's culture.

Adebayo and Butler were always going to be off the table, and the Blazers knew that. Asking for them in the first place feels more like a signal sent by Blazers general manager Joe Cronin that he—not Lillard—was in control of the process.

Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, released a statement Wednesday suggesting the blame fell on the Blazers' feet for his client not heading to Miami.

"[The Heat] did everything they could to acquire Dame. It takes two to get a deal done. I appreciate all that Pat, Andy and Micky did to try and make this happen," Goodwin said.

As it stands, Lillard likely found himself a situation even better suited for a championship. Giannis Antetkounmpo is by far the best teammate Lillard has ever had and likewise for Giannis, who already put the Bucks on his back to win the 2021 NBA title.