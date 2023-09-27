X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bucks Rumors: Cam Payne Contract 'Could Be an Option' After Damian Lillard Trade

    Erin WalshSeptember 27, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 5: Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 5, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Although the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, the franchise could still use some added depth at point guard.

    Veteran guard Cameron Payne "could be an option" for Milwaukee, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.