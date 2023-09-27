Bucks Rumors: Cam Payne Contract 'Could Be an Option' After Damian Lillard Trade

Bucks Rumors: Cam Payne Contract 'Could Be an Option' After Damian Lillard TradeSeptember 27, 2023
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
Although the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, the franchise could still use some added depth at point guard.
Veteran guard Cameron Payne "could be an option" for Milwaukee, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
