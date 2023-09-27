CFP Will Wait for Pac-12 Clarity to Discuss Future Format Changes, Chairman Says

David Madison/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff management committee will refrain from making any changes to the future 12-team format, which is set to begin for the 2024 season, until there is further clarity on the state of the Pac-12.

"One thing that happened that I never would've dreamed would ever happen, happened," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said, per ESPN's Heather Dinich. "... It's totally weird and everybody knows it."

The Pac-12 will all but disintegrate from its current format after this athletic season. Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado are going to the Big 12. UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington are headed to the Big Ten, and Stanford and Cal are going to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

That leaves Oregon State and Washington State as the lone two Pac-12 members. Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, the "most likely result" is a partnership with the Mountain West, whether it be those schools joining the Pac-12 or OSU and WSU heading to a new home. They could also operate as a two-team conference for two years, per Bonagura, but a source told him that option is seen as a "last resort."

The issue at hand is how this all affects the CFP format. Dinich explained the connection between the conference's downfall and the CFP's future.

"There have been discussions amongst the commissioners privately over changing the currently agreed upon model of 6+6, which rewards the six highest-ranked conference champions plus the next six highest-ranked teams.

"If the Pac-12 dissolves, or loses its status as a Power 5 conference, keeping a 6+6 model for the next two years would allow guaranteed access for two Group of 5 champions. The current model was agreed upon before realignment decimated the Pac-12. If the Pac-12 folds, sources have indicated to ESPN there is a strong preference to change the model to 5+7, meaning the five highest-ranked conference champions plus the next seven highest-ranked teams."

The potential two-team league has left CFP decision-makers in a "holding pattern," per Dinich.

"The NCAA gives conferences a two-year grace period when they no longer meet membership requirements before changes are needed, but the notion of a two-team league competing in the CFP has its decision-makers in a holding pattern on the future format," Dinich wrote.

A format change would need to be unanimous, though, and AAC commissioner Mike Aresco has indicated he will not vote in favor of the 5+7 model.

"If a nuanced proposal that is different should develop, I would consult with my conference membership," Aresco said.