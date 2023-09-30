1 Change Each NFL Team Must Make Moving Forward in 2023

30 of 32

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at 2-1 thanks to a stout defense and some respectable play from quarterback Baker Mayfield (96.0 rating). However, they're still plagued by an issue that hindered them with Tom Brady last season.



The Buccaneers just can't run the ball consistently.



After ranking last in yards per carry last season, Tampa holds the same spot after three weeks this year. Rachaad White has taken the bulk of the carries but has been ineffective, averaging only 3.1 yards per attempt.



Chase Edmonds is the only Buccaneers running back who has averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry, but he's had only four carries and is now on injured reserve.



New offensive coordinator Dave Canales needs to boost the run game to make the Buccaneers a legitimate contender in the NFC South. Mayfield has been mostly good, but he isn't able to read the field, deliver the ball quickly and help mask a lagging ground game the same way that Brady did last season.



If Tampa can't spark White or undrafted rookie Sean Tucker—who is averaging just 1.5 yards per carry but averaged 5.1 yards per carry at Syracuse last season—it will have to consider other options.

