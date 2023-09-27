NBA Rumors: Blazers Didn't Reengage with Heat Before Trading Damian Lillard to Bucks

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

For most of the summer, it looked like the Miami Heat would get to set their price in a Damian Lillard trade and the Portland Trail Blazers would just have to accept it.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin insisted on playing the long game, and it paid off Wednesday.

Portland agreed to trade Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of an eight-player, three-team deal that will send Deandre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara and future draft consideration to the Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium

The Suns, the third party in the trade, acquired Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson and Grayson Allen.

And, as it turns out, the Heat were never particularly close to landing Lillard. Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported Portland never gave the Heat a chance to give a final offer, and the two sides barely communicated after initial conversations in July.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.