Damian Lillard: I'm 'Excited for My Next Chapter' After Trade to Bucks from Blazers

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard didn't waste much time before moving mentally to his new surroundings.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Portland Trail Blazers are trading Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, bringing an end to what has been the biggest story of the NBA offseason.

After the move was reported, the seven-time All-Star reiterated his love for Blazers fans and said he's "excited for my next chapter."

Amid the many subplots from this saga was the notion that it was basically the Miami Heat or bust for Lillard. His agent, Aaron Goodwin, said as much to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson in July.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported in September on The Rally that Lillard might only report to training camp if he was a member of the Blazers or Heat.

The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress followed up to report that that possibility "was originally on the table" much earlier in the summer. The veteran guard had since shifted his stance after the NBA involved itself in the matter.

Still, the narrative remained that Lillard prioritized the Heat over any other team, perhaps providing an added level of risk to the trade.

The opportunity to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo should allay whatever concerns the 33-year-old had about not getting his wish.

Landing in Milwaukee isn't much of a downgrade from Miami in terms of contending for a title, either.

The Bucks flamed out of the 2023 playoffs in the first round at the hands of the Heat, and acquiring Lillard is a sign of how their outlook was somewhat murky only two years after lifting their championship.

But this is a franchise that has won 50-plus games in four of the past five seasons. In the absence of a clear favorite, Milwaukee is among the three or four teams that looks best equipped to make a Finals run as long as its best players stay healthy.