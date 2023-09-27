Mavs' Luka Dončić Predicts Kyrie Irving Chemistry Will Be 'Way Better' in 2023-24

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The pairing of Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in 2022-23 was solid, but they didn't have a full season together after the latter came over in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Entering the 2023-24 season, Dončić believes his chemistry with Irving will get a significant boost as the two will spend a full preseason together working toward developing a connection.

"I mean better for sure," Doncic said Wednesday, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "He came in the middle of the season last year, and we didn't have much time. We went straight to playing games. It takes time to do chemistry, especially on the court, so we didn't have the whole training camp and then I mean the preseason too. So I think it's going to be way better."

The Mavericks acquired Irving from the Nets in February hoping that he and Dončić could help the team contend for an NBA title.

Irving appeared in just 20 games for the Mavs last season, averaging 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from deep.

Dončić, meanwhile, averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 66 games while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.

While those numbers are solid, the two didn't mesh well enough to provide sustainable success.

Both players missed time due to injuries and were ultimately unable to develop a bond strong enough to elevate the Mavericks to contender status in such a short time frame. Dallas finished the season 11th in the Western Conference with a 38-44 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

The Mavericks entered the offseason with questions about Irving's status with the franchise as he became an unrestricted free agent, but he re-signed in Dallas on a three-year, $126 million deal.

Dončić and Irving are expected to lead a Mavericks roster in 2023-24 that also includes Tim Hardaway Jr., Grant Williams, who was acquired this offseason in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics, and Dwight Powell.