Grades for Bucks, Suns, Blazers in 3-Team Damian Lillard Trade

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Damian Lillard

The Bucks feel like they're in a position awfully similar to the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to LeBron James' first departure.

Giannis is in his prime. He's already putting pressure on the organization to make win-now moves. And front-office vultures seem to be swirling for the moment Antetokounmpo asks out.

The win-now moves of each organization look quite a bit different, though.

In 2009-10, the Cavs added Antawn Jamison midseason. He was a perfectly fine offensive player, but he obviously wasn't enough to put Cleveland over the top in the title hunt. And he didn't prevent LeBron's departure to Miami the following summer.

Lillard, on the other hand, enters Milwaukee ahead of training camp. He and Giannis will have an entire season to develop chemistry with each other. And unlike Jamison in 2010, Lillard is a perennial All-NBA candidate.

For the Bucks' purposes, his age isn't as daunting as it would've been for other teams. He just led the league in offensive estimated plus-minus (one of the most trusted catch-all metrics in NBA front offices). And Milwaukee is very much on the contenders' tier with him for the next couple years.

The fit between Lillard and Giannis seems obvious too. The former is one of the most dangerous way-behind-the-three-point-line threats of all time, which commands defensive attention 30-plus feet from the hoop. The latter is a bullet train when he finds a slashing lane to exploit. The potential symbiosis here, especially when you factor in floor spacing from Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, should terrify most of the league's defenses.

Some of the things holding this back from being an A or A+ have been talked about all summer. If the Bucks don't win a championship soon, Lillard's contract could age poorly. In six or seven years, Milwaukee could really want all that draft capital back. And while Lillard does raise the team's ceiling, Holiday has had an overwhelmingly positive impact in the regular season. Losing his defense and playmaking, as well as Grayson Allen's shooting, hurts the team's depth. And for an older squad, reliable depth is important.