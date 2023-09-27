X

NBA

    NBA Fans Shocked Damian Lillard Traded to Giannis, Bucks amid Heat, Raptors Rumors

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MARCH 8: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics on March 8, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the basketball world Wednesday by reportedly acquiring All-Star guard Damian Lillard in a three-team trade involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks sent All-Star guard Jrue Holiday, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and unprotected pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 to the Blazers, and wing Grayson Allen to the Suns, while the Suns sent center Deandre Ayton and wing Toumani Camara to Portland.

    The Blazers traded center Jusuf Nurkic and forwards Keon Johnson and Nassir Little to Phoenix.

    Since there hadn't been much in the way of rumors regarding Lillard going to Milwaukee while he was on the trade block over the past couple of months, many posters on X, formerly known as Twitter, were taken aback by the deal:

    phil @rxhabszn

    DAMIAN LILLARD AND GIANNIS ON THE BUCKS???? <a href="https://t.co/DhNu8wLpP7">pic.twitter.com/DhNu8wLpP7</a>

    Daily Grind Fantasy Sports @DGFantasy

    HUH <a href="https://t.co/xxZEgyZjAH">pic.twitter.com/xxZEgyZjAH</a>

    NBA Retweet @RTNBA

    Damian Lillard and Giannis in Milwaukee <a href="https://t.co/t3bwMNGqMV">pic.twitter.com/t3bwMNGqMV</a>

    Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan

    Damian Lillard: I only want to go to Miami.<br><br>Portland: <a href="https://t.co/jcH3PGrw17">pic.twitter.com/jcH3PGrw17</a>

    Austin Konenski @Austin_Konenski

    I can't believe a star player (Damian Lillard) finally requested, "Miami and only Miami," and the Heat couldn't trade for him.<br><br>It may not be Pat Riley and company's fault, the Trail Blazers could have simply refused. Either way, a major disappointment.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Miami Heat fans seeing Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo team up on the Bucks <a href="https://t.co/712tKRUa7R">pic.twitter.com/712tKRUa7R</a>

    NOTSportsCenter @NOTSportsCenter

    The Miami Heat, presenting the Damian Lillard trade to their fans <a href="https://t.co/IXhFT1XOkw">pic.twitter.com/IXhFT1XOkw</a>

    HEAT NATION @Zachppp

    I don't want to hear about the Heat acquiring a star play via trade anymore <br><br>They had the absolute perfect scenario with Damian Lillard and folded

    Luca Rosano @lucarosano3

    Raptors are the frontrunners for Kevin Durant and they don't get him. Raptors are the frontrunners for Damian Lillard and they don't get him. I'm exhausted.

    Shannon Sharpe Burner (Parody Account) @SSBKlutch

    "Miami Heat, raptors, suns, Knicks are all in for Dame Lillard"<br><br>Bucks: <a href="https://t.co/it0pT6tjx0">pic.twitter.com/it0pT6tjx0</a>

    When Blazers general manager Joe Cronin announced after the first round of free agency that Lillard has requested a trade, ESPN Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported that Dame's preference was to get traded to the Miami Heat.

    As recently as Tuesday, Sportsnet's Michael Grange (h/t Jeff Smith of Sports Illustrated) reported that Miami was the "front-runner" for Lillard and was expected to land him at some point.

    That report came one day after Spears reported the Toronto Raptors were the favorites to acquire Dame.

    Instead, the 33-year-old Lillard is going to a Bucks team that won the NBA championship in 2021 and had the NBA's best record last season at 58-24.

    Lillard is a seven-time All-Star who ranks 59th in NBA history with 19,376 career points.

    Last season, injuries limited Lillard to 58 games, but he was dominant when he played, averaging a career-high 32.2 points per game.

    Lillard will join forces with a two-time NBA MVP and one-time NBA Finals MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo, plus a one-time All-Star in center Brook Lopez and a three-time All-Star in wing Khris Middleton.

    If Lillard and the Bucks' other top players can largely remain healthy, Milwaukee has to be considered the team to beat in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24.