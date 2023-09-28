Hot Takes on Warriors' Roster and 2024 Title Hopes Ahead of NBA Season

1 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

The Warriors wound up plucking two players from this year's draft. First, they snatched up Brandin Podziemski with the No. 19 pick, then they acquired the No. 57 pick and immediately invested it in Trayce Jackson-Davis.



Golden State will get more mileage from the latter than the former—this season and beyond.



Podziemski faces severe physical challenges that may never go away. All of his shooting and secondary playmaking potential won't amount to anything if he doesn't have the burst to separate from defenders or the quickness, length or strength to defend his position. Jackson-Davis, on the other hand, pairs plenty of bounce with polished skills that seem tailor-made for this system.



"What I like about Trayce is he plays the way we like to play—good passer, dribble handoff guy at the top of the key, good screener, gives us a lob threat that we don't otherwise have, which is a really nice addition," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "And I think he's just the kind of guy who feels the game well.