Aaron Rodgers' Weekly Commentary on Jets Isn't a Distraction, HC Robert Saleh Says

Aaron Rodgers' Weekly Commentary on Jets Isn't a Distraction, HC Robert Saleh SaysSeptember 27, 2023
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn't have an issue with Aaron Rodgers giving public commentary on the team each week.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Saleh explained why he doesn't consider Rodgers' comments to be a distraction.
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
Saleh on whether Rodgers' weekly commentary could become an issue/distraction:<br>"I don't don't think it should be. He's part of this team and he's got thoughts, and I think he does a really good job articulating most thoughts in a manner that's respectful." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.