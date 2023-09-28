Hot Takes on Celtics' Roster and 2024 Title Hopes Ahead of NBA Season

1 of 3

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

With Smart out of the backcourt mix, the rotation opening that Payton Pritchard has long waited for is finally here.



However, Boston might soon discover he just doesn't bring enough to the hardwood to make him a nightly regular. Look across the league, and you won't spot many 6'1" shooting specialists on rosters, let alone in the rotations of contending teams.



He'll be targeted on defense, and therefore he must make his offense so razor-sharp that the Shamrocks feel like they have no choice but to keep him out there. But since he isn't much of an offensive organizer or inside-the-arc scorer, his skill set doesn't really stretch beyond good-to-great outside shooting.



That's why Boston should seriously consider giving whatever minutes would've been available to Pritchard to newcomer Dalano Banton instead.