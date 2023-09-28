Hot Takes on Bulls' Roster and 2024 Title Hopes Ahead of NBA Season

1 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago's 2022-23 season was confusing for a lot of reasons, not the least of which was the way this team found the small success it achieved.



You'd think a roster led by DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević would be attempting to overwhelm opponents with so much offense that it compensated and then some for a perpetually leaky defense. Instead, it was Chicago's 24th-ranked attack, per NBA.com, dragging down the team's fifth-ranked defense.



If the Bulls hope to change their fortunes, they must embrace what this roster was built to do best: get buckets. When your three best players all possess score-first skill sets, you shouldn't be searching for points as often as this squad was.

