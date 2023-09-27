Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: 'Growing Consensus' Heat Will Land PG amid Raptors Buzz

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Even though the Portland Trail Blazers haven't been high on the trade offers they've received from the Miami Heat, there's still a belief Damian Lillard is going to end up being dealt to the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, there is a "growing consensus" around the NBA that Lillard will be moved to the Heat at some point.

Marc J. Spears of Andscape reported on Monday that the Toronto Raptors were seen as the "front-runners" to acquire Lillard after recently engaging in conversations with Portland, though no deal "close to being imminent" as of the start of this week.

One reason the Blazers haven't been enamored with Miami's offers to this point is they don't believe it's "even close" to including its full array of available assets, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

According to Jackson, the Heat's offer includes Tyler Herro, two first-round draft picks in 2028 and 2030 plus another player to make the salaries match (either Kyle Lowry or Duncan Robinson).

This is basically the same offer that has reportedly been on the table for Portland since Lillard made his trade request on July 1. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated noted at that time noted the Blazers are "lukewarm" on Herro.

Even if the Blazers trade Lillard, they will still have Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson in their backcourt rotation. They don't necessarily have a need for a player like Herro, whose four-year, $120 million extension begins this season.

It's unclear what the Raptors' offer for Lillard might include. Spears noted Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Gradey Dick could all be options.

There could be a resolution to the Lillard saga very soon, as Spears said on Monday's episode of NBA Today that general managers around the league expect a deal to be done before media day.

Most teams are holding media day on Oct. 2, one day before training camp opens. The preseason tips off on Oct. 5 with the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves playing at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The regular season begins on Oct. 24 with the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET.