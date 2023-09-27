Victor Osimhen Considers Legal Action Against Napoli for Mocking Him in TikTok Video

Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

Victor Osimhen recently helped lead Napoli to its first Serie A title since 1990, but he's now facing a potential legal battle with the club.

Per Sky Sports, Osimhen's agent said his client is reserving "the right to take legal action" against Napoli following the release of a now-deleted TikTok video by the club that seemingly mocked the star striker.

The TikTok video featured a clip of Osimhen's missed penalty kick from Napoli's match against Bologna on Sunday "with an odd, sped-up voice dubbed over the top," per Sky Sports. The timing of the post was particularly interesting, considering Osimhen had a tense exchange with manager Rudi Garcia when he was substituted off with four minutes left in Sunday's match, which ended in a scoreless draw.

Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor."

Osimhen reportedly "expects an apology from the Italian champions with the player and his management wanting the club to firmly distance themselves from the social media post," per Sky Sports.

In addition to a potential legal situation, CBS Sports' Francesco Porzio noted that club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis and Napoli "were investigated for false accounting regarding the deal that brought Osimhen to Napoli in 2020" on Tuesday "over allegations that the transfer fees that included multiple players in the deal were artificially inflated to boost capital gains."