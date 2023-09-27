ESPN: If CP3 Starts Over Looney, Warriors Have Shortest Lineup for Opener Since 1970s

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul's role with the Golden State Warriors is yet to be defined, but if he winds up in the starting lineup, it'll be a historic starting five.

Kendra Andrews of ESPN noted a starting group of Paul, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green would give the Warriors the first starting lineup of players 6'7" or shorter since the 1970s Baltimore Bullets.

"We'll look at that [small lineup] for sure in camp and exhibition games," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "It's hard to imagine that that wouldn't click pretty well, given that you've got a lot of talent and versatility and scoring on the floor. ...

"We've started Loon and Draymond. We are still throwing two bigs out there and it's worked well, but we've always had the changeup of going small."

The most likely scenario at the moment is Paul coming off the bench. The future Hall of Famer has started all 1,214 of his NBA games to this point, so a reserve role would be an adjustment.

Paul did not seem particularly keen on a bench role when questioned in July, but that's not surprising. Even at age 38, Paul remains a high-caliber starting NBA point guard and there's a certain level of pride swallowing necessary to take a step back. Doing so takes time and trust, which Kerr has likely been developing over the past few months before camp begins.