Jade Cargill Eyes Bianca Belair; Roman Reigns' Return Set; Adam Cole Injury Update

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Cargill Wants WrestleMania Main Event vs. Belair

After plenty of rumors and speculation, former AEW star Jade Cargill officially signed with WWE on Tuesday and reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE treated Jade like a huge star right out of the gates, making several posts about her on social media and setting up multiple interviews for her.

Among them was an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, who was the first to break the news of Cargill joining WWE.

When asked by Raimondi (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) about potential interest in a match against Bianca Belair, Cargill made it clear that she would love to make it happen and do it on a massive stage:

"I am [interested in facing Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one."

While Cargill has only been wrestling for about three years, she quickly became one of the top stars in the AEW women's division, winning her first 60 matches and holding the TBS Championship for over 500 days.

At the same time, AEW never truly allowed Cargill to mix it up with the other top female stars on the roster, and it can also be argued that her in-ring and mic time were limited.

That may have been by design so as not to overexpose her, but it also put a cap on Cargill's potential, which is something WWE will likely try to avoid.

Belair had never wrestled before signing with WWE, and she developed into not only one of WWE's biggest stars currently, but one of the best women's wrestlers of all time.

Both Cargill and Belair are supremely talented athletes with an undeniable "it" factor, so it is likely only a matter of time before they meet in a WWE ring,

Reigns Advertised for Oct. 13 SmackDown

The BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced Tuesday that Roman Reigns will appear on the Oct. 13 episode of SmackDown:

Reigns has been off television for the past several weeks, resulting in the Bloodline storyline playing out without his presence.

After previously leaving The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso is seemingly trying to get back in, as he and his brother, Solo Sikoa, have largely been working together.

Last week on SmackDown, it was announced that John Cena and AJ Styles would face Jimmy and Solo in a tag team match at Fastlane, but Jimmy and Solo viciously attacked AJ.

They also beat down Cena in the closing segment of the show, leaving the status of the match somewhat up in the air.

Fastlane is scheduled for Oct. 7, meaning the Oct. 13 SmackDown is the first one after the premium live event.

It would make sense for The Tribal Chief to be present for the fallout, and to potentially build toward his next rivalry and match.

The next PLE after Fastlane is Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4, and it is widely expected that Reigns will be on that show.

Reigns is WWE's biggest star, and his mere presence should go a long way toward moving tickets and drawing viewers for the Oct. 13 SmackDown.

Khan Addresses Cole's Injury

During the main event of last week's Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole ran out to the ring to support MJF in his AEW World Championship defense against Samoa Joe.

While Cole helped will MJF to victory, he also appeared to tweak his foot or ankle when jumping down from the ramp.

Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Nishant Jayaram) later reported that Cole was in pain afterward and spotted on crutches after going to the hospital.

Per Felix Upton of Ringside News, AEW president Tony Khan was asked about Cole's status during a media call Tuesday, and while he didn't provide too much information, he did promise an update.

Khan said that despite Cole being a bit "ginger" on his leg, he is still scheduled to perform at WrestleDream on Sunday. Khan also said more would be revealed about Cole's condition Wednesday on Dynamite.

Cole is one half of the Ring of Honor world tag team champions with MJF, and they are scheduled to defend their titles at WrestleDream against The Righteous.

No indication has been given regarding what direction AEW will go in if it is determined that Cole can't compete, but as of now, Better Than You Bay Bay is still pencilled into a prime spot on the pay-per-view card.