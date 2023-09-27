AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before WrestleDream

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Four days before the inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view, AEW hit the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for an episode of Dynamite that laid the final groundwork for the top feuds and stars that will shine Sunday evening.



Julia Hart sought to continue her winning ways and build momentum heading into a TBS Championship match with Kris Statlander as she battled Willow Nightingale.

