AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before WrestleDreamSeptember 27, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before WrestleDream
0 of 1
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Four days before the inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view, AEW hit the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for an episode of Dynamite that laid the final groundwork for the top feuds and stars that will shine Sunday evening.
Julia Hart sought to continue her winning ways and build momentum heading into a TBS Championship match with Kris Statlander as she battled Willow Nightingale.
We heard from Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions MJF and Adam Cole, Darby Allin and Christian Cage, and Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page ahead of high-profile PPV matches and a huge four-way showdown headlined the night's in-ring action.
Match Card
1 of 1
- Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn
- Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart
- Contract Signing: Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland
- Sitdown Interview: Darby Allin and TNT Champion Christian Cage (with Jim Ross)
- MJF and Adam Cole promo
Announced in advance for the September 27 show were:
X