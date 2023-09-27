Ranking the 10 Most Important Wrestlers in WWE and AEW

4 of 5

4. Cody Rhodes

Despite his loss at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes still seems like the most believable contender in pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The second-generation star even earned an endorsement from Brock Lesnar.

The American Nightmare is poised to become the face of the company even though WWE continues to stretch out his story with Roman Reigns. Furthermore, his exit from AEW and influence in signing Jade Cargill could lead to more acquisitions from the alternative promotion he helped to create.

3. The Judgment Day

In the aftermath of The Bloodline implosion, The Judgment Day has become the most dominant stable in WWE. The fearsome foursome is the most visible act on Raw, and they've been instrumental in the rise of interest in NXT.